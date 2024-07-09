Self confidence India’s biggest asset, PM tells diaspora; hails strong Indo-Russian ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day Russia visit, on Tuesday addressed the Indian diaspora in Moscow. During the address, the PM emphasised the importance of self-confidence as India’s greatest asset and highlighted country’s transformation journey in the past decade.

Reflecting on the country’s progress in the last decade, Modi stated, “Before 2014, we had sunk into the depths of despair. Today, the country is full of self-confidence, and this is the biggest asset of India.”

Modi highlighted the resilience and determination of India’s youth, drawing a parallel with India’s recent T20 World Cup victory.

“The real story of winning the World Cup is also the journey of victory. Today’s youth of India does not accept defeat till the last ball and the last moment,” he remarked.

He also expressed optimism about India’s prospects in the upcoming Paris Olympics, saying, “India is sending a great team to the Paris Olympics. This self-confidence of the youth is the real capital of India.”

Modi outlined India’s ambitious development goals for the next decade, including advancements in semiconductors, electronic manufacturing, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, and world-class infrastructure.

He stated, “From global poverty to climate change, India will be at the forefront in challenging every situation.”

The Prime Minister also praised India’s ties with “trusted friend” Russia and lauded President Putin’s efforts in bolstering the Indo-Russian partnership over the past two decades.

“On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to every Indian’s mind is India’s partner in happiness and sorrow, India’s trusted friend,” Modi said, adding that despite the cold winters in Russia, the warmth of the India-Russia relationship has remained constant.

The PM expressed gratitude for Russia’s assistance in the evacuation of Indian students during the Ukraine war, and thanked the Russian people and President Putin for their support.

Modi also appreciated the contributions of the Indian diaspora to Russian society, acknowledging their role in strengthening bilateral ties.

He also recalled the cultural bonds between the two nations with a special mention of popular Hindi film song ‘Sir pe lal topi Russi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani’ and affection Bollywood artistes like Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty received in Russia.