Seema Praharis: PM leads the nation in greeting BSF on its 60th Raising Day

Lauding the Border Security Force (BSF) for standing as a critical line of defence and embodying courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the frontal force on their 60th Raising Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: ”Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the personnel of the BSF and their families.

Advertisement

”The soldiers of the @BSF_India have safeguarded the honor and the ambitions of Bharat with the fiercest determination, never thinking twice to lay down their lives for it. Their valor and sacrifices are the undying wellspring of inspiration that has raised generations of patriots to ensure that our nation continues to flourish forever. My solemn homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, ” he said in his post on social media.

The BSF in its post said: ”As #BSFturns60 today, we, the Seema Prahari, proudly rededicate ourselves to the service of our Nation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold our motto.”

DG SSB and all ranks of Seema Sashatra Bal also extended greetings & best wishes to all ranks & families of BSF on the momentous occasion. ”On the 60th Raising Day of #FirstLineOfDefence, #CRPF extends its heartfelt wishes to Seema Praharis and their families. May they continue to serve the nation with unwavering valor and pride,” the CRPF said.

DG NSG and all ranks of National Security Guard conveyed best wishes to all ranks,veterans, and families of the BSF.

ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY said, ”#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes to All Ranks, #Veterans & Families of the Border Security Force #BSF on the occasion of 60th Raising Day.”

ITBP in its wishes conveyed best wishes to the BSF, saying ”The BSF stands as a resolute guardian of the nation’s borders, exemplifying bravery, commitment, and outstanding service. Your dedication ensures the security and pride of the nation.”

Union Health Minister and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda extended his warmest greetings to the guardians of India’s frontier, saying ”Their day and night of selfless service in protecting our borders and ensuring our security is truly inspiring. We remain forever grateful for their valor and unwavering dedication in safeguarding our nation.”

Parliamentary minister Kiren Rijiju stated, ”A warm greetings to the entire BSF personnel and their families on the occasion of its Raising Day. The whole nation is proud of BSF for their outstanding and dedicated service to the nation.”

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia posted his wishes saying ,” Respectful salute to all the brave soldiers who protect the borders of the country with their courage, bravery and dedication. The country will always remember your bravery and dedication.”

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said, ”Saluting the unwavering dedication and valour of the Border Security Force, the first line of defense safeguarding our nation on #BSFFormationDay. Your courage and sacrifices inspire us all. Jai Hind!”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended their greetings to BSF India personnel and their families.

The BSF is the largest border guarding force in the world with a strength of nearly 2.65 lakh personnel.Mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the BSF is the only force of the nation with a distinctly defined wartime as well as peace-time role.

The force has successfully proved its mettle in accomplishing every task assigned to it in times of war and peace situations while ensuring peace and tranquillity on the border.

The BSF troops, deployed in the most challenging terrain and remote locations, have been serving as the guardians of India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Till 1965, India’s border with Pakistan was manned by the State Armed Police Battalion. On April 9, 1965, Pakistan attacked Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet in Kutch.

This exposed the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to cope with armed aggression, due to which the Government of India felt the need for a specialised, centrally controlled Border Security Force that would be armed and trained to man the international border with Pakistan. As a result of the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries, the Border Security Force came into existence on December 1, 1965.

Initially, in 1965, the BSF was raised with 25 battalions and, with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of the nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast region.

The BSF, with a sanctioned strength of over 2,65,000 personnel spread across 192 battalions, is responsible for securing India’s borders stretching over 6,386.36 kilometres with Pakistan and Bangladesh.