Seema Haider, Pak woman who came to India in ATS Uttar Pradesh’s custody

Seema Haider, who illegally entered India from Pakistan, is now the subject of a thorough police investigation. UP ATS has confined Seema Haider for interrogation and is questioning her in Noida. Seema will also be questioned by ATS about the people who assisted her in arriving in India from Pakistan while she is in custody. Aside from this, ATS can likewise record the statements of Seema-Sachin. For the past few days, numerous conversations were occurring on various social media platforms regarding the romantic tale of Seema and Sachin. Seema was viewed as a Pakistani spy by some. Considering this, the Noida Police composed a letter requesting activity from the special agency to investigate the Seema Haider case. After this UP ATS has begun examination.

Seema Haider, who traveled through Nepal to reach Noida from Pakistan’s Karachi, is thought to be an ISI agent. Indeed, even before this, Seema was captured on doubt of being a Pakistani government operative. However, she was later granted bail and released. Seema’s ID cards have been sent to the High Commission by ATS. Media reports and information from the IB suggest that Seema Haider’s uncle is a Subedar in the Pakistan Army. Additionally, a Pakistani soldier is Seema’s brother. On the border, the suspicion of being an ISI agent has grown even more since then. Additionally, ATS will identify the individuals who assisted Seema in getting from Dubai to India.

Pakistan’s Seema and Noida’s Sachin fell head over heels while playing the internet game PUBG. Both exchanged numbers on this gaming application. After this, Seema crossed the boundary of three nations and came to India with her four children. Seema Haider initially went to Dubai from Pakistan. Then, she traveled to Nepal from Dubai and met her lover Sachin in Rabupura, Greater Noida, via Nepal. She married Sachin Meena in accordance with Hindu customs.

