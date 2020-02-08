With 70 seats of Delhi Assembly set to go to polls today, tight security arrangements are made by the authorities to make it go smoothly.

In order to provide a smooth election in the national capital, 190 companies of paramilitary forces and 19000 home guards are deployed.

Police have been very active in launching searches for the vehicles plying from the bordering cities like Gurugram and Ghaziabad to avoid any intrusion of unwanted substances in the city.

Vehicles were scanned at the Ghazipur check post and Delhi-Gurugram border ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

The road outside the Jamia Millia Islamia where protest against the CAA was staged was also cleared keeping election in mind. The protests was shifted to Gate number 4.

The poll body has placed five polling stations in the Shaheen Bagh area under the critical category.

In order to facilitate the smooth movement of polling officers and others, the Delhi Metro had also started its service at 4 am. The metro officials said the trains will move at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am and at its routine interval thereafter.

The polling is set to begin at 8 am but the officials and party candidates were seen at different polling booths early in the morning.

The election in Delhi will witness a tripartite contest between the ruling AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal, BJP which is batting on anti-CAA protests in the city and Congress which is relying on the 15 years work of late Sheila Dixit for the polls.

In the last election, AAP bagged 67 out of 70 seats leaving everyone astonished, and BJP managed to bag 3 seats only. Congress was uncrowned by the AAP leaving it with zero seats in the Assembly.

AAP and BJP were very active in campaigning for the election as Home Minister himself held multiple rallies in the city apart from other senior leaders of the party and PM Modi. Meanwhile, AAP had also taken the campaign actively through townhalls organised by AAP chief where he addressed the 5 years work of its party.