Security tightened in Delhi as winter session of Parliament begins

Security has been stepped up across the national capital as the winter session of Parliament began on Monday.

As per intelligence agencies, the proscribed organisation — Sikh for justice — has decided to hoist the Khalistan flag atop Parliament on the first day of winter session, Sources told IANS.

SFJ spokesperson Gurpatwant Pannun, in a video message, has urged the farmers of Punjab to ‘gherao’ Parliament. He also announced USD 1.25 lakh as reward for hoisting “Khalistani and saffron flags” over the Parliament building.

Top Delhi Police sources told IANS that strict security arrangements have been made. “On such occasions (Parliament Session), we become more alert. We increase our visibility, presence and checking to counter any threat,” a senior police official said.

Heavy police presence could be seen in and around Parliament premises.

Notably, the Centre had in July 2019, banned SFJ which pushes for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda.

The then Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh described it as the first step towards protecting the nation from the anti-India and secessionist plans and designs of the ISI-backed organisation.

In the beginning of this year too, SFJ had announced to give away USD 2.5 lakh to the person who hoists the flag atop the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on January 26. The same day thousands of farmers protesting against the agriculture reform laws breached the security cordons at Delhi’s borders and entered the national capital in a failed attempt to reach the historic Rajpath for their tractor march.

However, hundreds of protesters managed to enter the Red Fort breaching police security and planted a religious and farm union flag on the pole where the Tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced the repeal of three controversial farm laws after a year of protests. The Centre has listed to repeal the farm laws on the first day of the winter session.