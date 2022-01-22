Security tightened along border with Pakistan ahead of Republic Day

Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces ahead of the Republic Day in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Both local Kashmiri terrorists belonged to LeT’s frontal outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), said police.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition has been recovered.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone reviewed the security situation in a meeting with officers of Intelligence Bureau (IB), CID, BSF, CRPF, Police and other agencies.

Security arrangements for the Republic Day were discussed.

The ADGP stressed on proper and intensive foot patrolling and surveillance of the areas in and around the M.A. Stadium Jammu where the parade will be held, checking of hotels and other lodges on regular basis, joint check points that have been established at selected places in border areas so that anti-national elements trying to sneak in the city are intercepted well in time.

On the border management front, Mukesh Singh stressed upon laying joint check points on all possible infiltration routes and also on the roads originating from the border. Night Patrolling on National Highway be intensified, he ordered.

Any input related to infiltration be disseminated with all concerned on real time basis. All border police stations, police posts, and Village Defence Committees will be strengthened and proper briefing given to them by supervisory offices regarding nature of duties to be performed by them.