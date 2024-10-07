Security forces seize big cache of arms and explosives in two Manipur districts

In a major crackdown on illegal weapons, security forces in Manipur seized a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during search operations in the Kakching and Thoubal districts.

The operations, aimed at curbing illegal weapons stockpiling, have bolstered the ongoing efforts to maintain peace in the conflict-affected region.

In the Thoubal district, a joint search team uncovered an extensive array of weaponry in the Chingkham Ching area. Among the seized items are a submachine gun (SMG) carbine with a magazine, a single barrel breech-loading (SSBL) gun, a .32 pistol with a magazine, an INSAS light machine gun (LMG) magazine, and a highly dangerous 81mm mortar shell.

Additionally, four 36 HE hand grenades, three detonators, and 41 live rounds of ammunition were confiscated, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The arms haul didn’t stop there. The security forces also discovered five 80mm Mk 1 green grenades, two stinger grenades, seven tear smoke grenades, 11 tear smoke shells, two stun shells, five 38mm rubber bullets, a Baofeng walkie-talkie set, a Tytera (TYT) radio set, and a tactical equipment jacket. These recoveries indicate the presence of sophisticated communication and riot control gear in the possession of illicit groups.

In the Kakching district, the search teams unearthed three carbines with magazines, an air rifle, two single-barrel guns, a 9mm pistol with a magazine, and fourteen 36 HE grenades without detonators. A substantial quantity of improvised explosive device (IED) material was also seized, including a 51mm mortar, two MK3 grenades, and a container suspected to contain 4.755 kilograms of explosive powder, all recovered from the Wabagai Natekhong and Turenmei areas.

Further, the finds included four detonators, six tear-smoke shells, two anti-riot rubber bullets, a stinger cartridge, and three arming rings. The security forces also recovered a range of tactical equipment, including a Baofeng walkie-talkie set with a charger, a helmet, two bulletproof covers, locally-made bulletproof plates, and a pair of jungle boots.

This seizure of arms, explosives, and communication devices was part of the ongoing efforts by the security forces to dismantle networks of illegal arms trafficking in Manipur. The discovery of both heavy-duty weapons and riot control equipment indicates the possibility of organized groups stockpiling arms in preparation for conflict. The presence of improvised explosive devices and large quantities of ammunition raises further concerns about the security situation in the region.

The operations in Manipur are part of a broader effort to maintain law and order in a state that has been marred by insurgent activities and ethnic tensions. As security forces continue to patrol vulnerable areas, this latest seizure serves as a reminder of the challenges in securing peace in the region. The confiscation of arms also underscores the importance of sustained vigilance along the state’s borders and within its internal districts.

In light of these developments, authorities have urged local communities to report any suspicious activities and assist in the ongoing efforts to neutralize potential threats. The Manipur government, in collaboration with the central security apparatus, remains committed to safeguarding the region from further unrest.