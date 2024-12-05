Security Forces recover cache of weapons in Manipur; 4 militants arrested earlier

In a continued crackdown on militant activities, security forces conducted a search and area domination operation in the Fungei Ching Ngamukhong area of Thoubal district, Manipur, recovering a substantial arsenal of weapons and explosives.

The operation, targeting vulnerable fringe areas, led to the seizure of an SLR rifle, an SMG carbine, a 12-bore double-barrel gun, 9mm and .32 pistols, six high-explosive grenades, two detonators, 39 live rounds of ammunition, a Baofeng walkie-talkie, and five arming rings, a statement said.

This operation comes amid heightened efforts to stabilise the state, which has faced ongoing ethnic tensions and insurgent activities.

The Thoubal district, strategically located between the hill and valley regions, has often been a focal point for such operations to disrupt arms trafficking and militant networks.

Earlier, on December 2, Manipur Police arrested four members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive Wing Group) [KCP (PWG)] in Kakching Lamkhai, Kakching district.

The arrested militants, identified as Sandham Premkumar Singh (45), Saikhom Sidan Singh (33), Nongmaithem Haridash Singh (56), and Khundogbam Tomba Singh (40), were allegedly involved in extortion and illegal arms possession.

During the arrest, authorities recovered a 7.26x25mm M20 pistol with a magazine, three live rounds, five mobile phones, a four-wheeler vehicle, demand letters, and 80 blank tax receipts of the KCP (PWG). The recovered items are believed to have been used to finance militant operations and intimidate local residents and businesses.

Manipur, has been a hotspot of insurgency for decades, with over 30 armed groups operating at various points, often demanding greater autonomy or independence.

While some factions have entered peace talks with the government, others remain active, resorting to extortion, violence, and trafficking of arms and drugs to sustain their operations.

The recovery of weapons in Thoubal and the arrest of KCP (PWG) members highlight the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining order amidst the ethnic and geopolitical complexities of the region.

The ongoing operations aim to neutralise these threats and restore peace in Manipur, particularly in light of recent ethnic clashes that have further destabilised the state.