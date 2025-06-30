Security forces on high alert in J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra

As the Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on Thursday, security agencies are on high alert, keeping a close watch on the movement of fleeing Pakistani terrorists linked to the Pahalgam terror attack and those hiding in the upper reaches of Udhampur, as they continue to pose a serious threat.

The group of terrorists that killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, at Pahalgam in the Anantnag district after ascertaining their religion on 22 April and also the three other Pakistani terrorists who escaped the encounter at Basantgarh in Udhampur on 26 June are still at large. The up and down convoys carrying the pilgrims will pass through the Udhampur and Anantnag districts from 2 July to 9 August.

The security forces are not leaving anything to chance as attacks by the hiding terrorists cannot be ruled out.

Pahalgam is the ancient pilgrimage route from where more than 15,000 pilgrims proceed towards the mountain cave shrine daily.

In view the threat perception, the Anantnag district police on Monday banned flying of drones at all Yatra base camps along the Pahalgam route, including Nunwan, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panjtarni and Holy Cave. The ban has also been imposed between the Government Degree College, Khannabal, to the Holy Cave and also the helicopter landing strip at Pujtang.

The police have warned of strict action against those violating the directive.

The Home Department has already banned the helicopter service for pilgrims from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes by declaring these “No Flying Zones” during the Yatra period.

Central and UT intelligence agencies have issued an alert of the highest level against any mischief. Additional security forces sent by the Home Ministry have been strategically deployed all along the nearly 400 kms route beginning from Lakhanpur in Kathua, which is the entry point into J&K from Punjab, to Pahalgam and Baltal.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, who visited Srinagar to review the security situation in Kashmir last week, is personally monitoring the situation.

Personnel from J&K Police, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, BSF and other agencies have been deployed for intensive frisking, surveillance, and verification operations. Multiple check-points have been established on the highway in the Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Srinagar and Ganderbal districts to frisk the passing vehicles.

A dry run of the Amarnath Yatra convoy was this morning conducted on the Jammu-Srinagar highway to assess the security and logistic arrangements.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Baltal Base Camp this morning and reviewed the preparedness ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He said the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Administration, police, security forces and all stakeholders have diligently implemented pilgrim-centric measures to ensure the pilgrimage is peaceful, safe and hassle-free for devotees.

He launched a comprehensive Information, Education & Communication (IEC) campaign and various innovative initiatives of the Rural Development Department for a sustainable and Zero-Waste pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The LG also reviewed the progress of Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex at Baltal. He inspected the healthcare facilities and inaugurated a training ward for medical staff at the Base Camp Hospital.