Security forces intensify crackdown on militants in Manipur; weapons seized

In a series of operations across Manipur against insurgents, security forces have successfully arrested several members of banned militant outfits and seized a significant cache of weapons and other items.

On August 26, police detained two cadres from the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in Thoubal District.

The arrested individuals were identified as Narengbam Gobin Singh and Moirangmayum Romantic alias Prem.

They were reportedly in possession of a 9mm pistol, an SMG carbine, live ammunition, and a vehicle, among other items.

In another operation that same night, Manipur Police apprehended Koijam Uperjit Singh, a cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), in Kakching District.

Further investigations revealed his involvement in multiple insurgent activities.

Meanwhile, on August 26, four cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were arrested in Bishnupur District.

This operation led to the discovery of a shelter house stocked with various military supplies, including combat uniforms, bulletproof vests, and six vehicles. The police continue to conduct searches to locate additional militants.

These operations are part of an ongoing crackdown to curb insurgent activities in the region.