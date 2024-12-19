Security forces intensify crackdown on militancy in Manipur

In a series of coordinated operations, security forces dismantled camps and apprehended members of the banned militant groups in Manipur’s Imphal East and surrounding districts, police reported on Thursday.

A significant breakthrough came on Wednesday when a hideout of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was uncovered at Makou Pourabi during a search operation.

Recovered items included an air gun, a mobile handset, and a bulletproof helmet. In a parallel operation in the same area, security forces destroyed a training camp belonging to the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). The raid yielded an INSAS LMG magazine, a bayonet, five wooden dummy guns, two walkie-talkie sets, and cartridges.

Further escalating their efforts, police apprehended nine members of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) (KCP-PWG) in the past two days for their involvement in extortion activities.

On Wednesday, two members were arrested at Mantripukhri Bazar in Imphal East, with demand letters and cash receipt notes linked to the group recovered from their possession.

A day earlier, another cadre involved in extortion activities was apprehended at Tangkhul Avenue in Imphal West district.

The seizures and arrests have been hailed as significant blows to the operational capabilities of these banned outfits.