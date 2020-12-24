Security forces gunned down one terrorist when an encounter broke out in the Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, said the officials.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces started on Thursday morning Wanigam Payeen after the latter cordoned off the area and launched a search operation following specific inputs about the presence of ultras.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire that triggered the encounter.

“One unidentified terrorist has been killed in Baramulla. The operation is going on,” police said.

(With IANS inputs)