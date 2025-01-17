Security forces gun down 12 Maoists in Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

The security forces gunned down 12 Maoist insurgents in an intense day-long encounter near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border on Thursday. The joint operation involved over 1,500 personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), COBRA units and the CRPF, targeting Maoist strongholds in the tri-junction of Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma districts.

Bastar Inspector General, Sundarraj P, confirmed the operation, adding that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site. The operation was launched following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of senior Maoist leaders in the area, including members of Battalion 1, Company 9, and the Pamed Area Committee.

Advertisement

The encounter began early Thursday in the forests of Pujari Kanker, with intermittent gunfire continuing throughout the day. By evening, reports confirmed the elimination of 12 Maoists, including several leaders carrying bounties of up to Rs eight lakh each. The security forces meticulously combed the area, ensuring Maoist positions were encircled.

Advertisement

Among the targeted groups was the elusive Core Committee member Hidma, a high-ranking Maoist leader known to operate in the region. While his presence at the site remains unconfirmed, the operation dealt a significant blow to Maoist structures in the region.

Search operations are still underway, with security forces maintaining a heavy presence in the dense forested terrain. The final assessment of the operation’s success, including the identification of the deceased Maoists, will be determined once all units regroup.

The encounter follows an earlier operation on January 12, where five Maoists, including two women, were killed in Bijapur’s Madde area. However, the insurgents continue to pose threats through IED attacks. On Thursday, two BSF personnel were injured in Narayanpur after stepping on an IED planted by Maoists, while two COBRA jawans sustained injuries in a similar incident in Bijapur’s Basaguda area.

The state Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the forces, stating, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have vowed to eradicate Maoist insurgency by March 2026. Our state is committed to this goal. The security forces have shown remarkable bravery in combating Maoist insurgents. I salute their courage, especially in the Bijapur-Sukma operation, where 12 Maoists were neutralized.”

The operation marks a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to dismantle Maoist networks in southern Chhattisgarh. Security forces have been intensifying operations in the Bastar region, aided by actionable intelligence and enhanced coordination between units.

This latest success of security forces is expected to weaken Maoist influence in the tri-junction area of Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma districts in southern Chhattisgarh, a long-time stronghold of insurgents. The government’s comprehensive approach, combining robust military operations and developmental initiatives, aims to eradicate the Maoist insurgency in the region.