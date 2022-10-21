Security check at 3 major Delhi markets exposes policy claims

With the festive season setting in in Delhi, the Delhi Police and other Central security agencies are put on a high alert to ward off any untoward incident in the National Capital. Senior police officials don’t want to leave any stone unturned in security arrangements. However, the truth sometimes appears far removed from what is being claimed on record.

A team of The Statesman went to check the security arrangements on ground at three major markets of Delhi including Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh and Sadar Bazaar before Dhanteras and Diwali. What came out during the reality check on Thursday runs counter to the claims.

Sadar Bazaar Market

Sadar Bazaar Market remains a major shopping destination for people of Delhi during Diwali where people from every corner come for shopping. During the reality check here, lack of adequate security arrangement was noticed at every corner of the market. Amid a sea of people walking on the pavement and shopping in the market, the watch tower was left empty with no policeman near the tower.

The road leading to the Deputy Ganj was blocked with barricades, but no metal detector was found at the entry point. However, metal detectors were seen on the entry point of the other side of the road, but no security personnel were present to check any suspicious entry into the market.

Chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazaar Trades Association Paramjit Singh Pamma said the police have only barricaded the market and no other security arrangements have been made. He alleged that the demand for adequate police presence in the market was not fulfilled since there is a dearth of policemen at the local police station.

Karol Bagh Market

Karol Bagh market is considered one of the most sensitive market from the security point of view as the Ghaffar Market located in the Karol Bagh witnessed a bomb blast in September 2008. However, it doesn’t seem to be enough for the police to take adequate security measures at the market.

While entering the market on Ajmal Khan Road from the Karol Bagh Main Road, we found no barricades at the entry point, no metal were installed and no policeman was present there for physical check. Two police watch towers at the market were left empty.

The crowd at the market was not as expected, but was enough to drag the concern over security at the market. President of the Mini Market Kashish Arora said apart from the regular announcements being made on loud speakers, the local police conducted a mock drill on Wednesday.

When asked about the lack of deployment of police personnel and other security measures at the market, Arora said the market association has deployed its own private guards shift wise at the market. CCTV cameras have also been installed in the market by the association.

He added that the local police have lots of burden on them, so the local market associations try to help them by ensuring the security by themselves.

Sarojini Nagar Market

One of the other sensitive markets from the security point of view, Sarojini Nagar Market is located in South West Delhi. The market witnessed one of the deadliest bomb blasts in the National Capital in the year 2005 October. Despite the terror threat, security arrangements at the market appeared to be more of a formality during the reality check.

A huge crowd was seen rushing in from the entry point, where there was no metal detector installed. On inspecting further, some metal detectors were found at two other entry points. However, at one point the crowd was passing through a wide open space next to the metal detector while at the other point, no police personnel were present to keep an eye on the friskers. Not only this, even a couple of watch towers at the market were left vacant.

President of the Sarojini Nagar Market Association Ashok Randhawa said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Manoj C himself had made a surprise visit to the market on Wednesday. During his visit, he directed the cops to take adequate measures for ensuring a safe environment at the market.

According to Randhawa, among the seven entry gates for the market, six are installed with metal detectors at the entry point. The seventh is accessed by fewer people to enter the market.