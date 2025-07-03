Security breach at Akhilesh Yadav ‘s programmee in Azamgarh

A major lapse was detected in the security of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday when a youth reached the stage breaking all the security cordon.

When Akhilesh Yadav was welcoming the new comers in the party on the stage at Anwarganj , a youth suddenly was spotted by the security personnel. He was immediately apprehended and took him to the nearby police station for interrogation. The identity of the youth was not yet known.

Later Engineers Sunil Yadav and Lallan Chauhan joined the SP membership with supporters in presence of SP president.

SP, Azamgarh District President Havildar Yadav said that questions were repeatedly raised about Akhilesh Yadav’s absence in the district. In view of this, Akhilesh Yadav has purchased a land to construct a house and office in Anwarganj.

The construction of the house has been completed, which was inaugurated ny thevSP president but the work of the party office is yet to be completed.