Security arrangements in northeast Delhi beefed up on Monday for Holi after the widespread violence last month. Paramilitary forces and police were deployed at the sensitive spots in the area.

As a ritual, women in the area come out to worship the image of Holika put up on the intersection on the road but the turnout has been low.

“Till last year, we used to go to Ghonda Chowk to worship Holika in groups but this year we have decided to do it in front of our houses only,” Asha Sharma, a resident of Vijay Park said.

“Though now there is peace in the area but still we will do Holika worship in front of our houses as a precaution,” she added.

Neetu Saini, resident of Maujpur said, “Every year my sisters-in-law used to come to my place here from Dwarka and Uttam Nagar to celebrate Holi but this year due to violence they refused to come to northeast Delhi. I have to worship Holika alone this year.”

However, the residents in the area said the festival of colours is not as joyful as it used to be due to the anti-CAA violence erupted last month.

In the violence that erupted on February 23 in Jafrabad, more than 50 people died while over 200 were injured.