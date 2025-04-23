Security beefed up at tourist spots, Pakistan High Commission in Delhi

Following a gruesome terror attack on the tourists in Pahalgam a day ago, the security of popular tourist spots in Delhi has been enhanced along with that of Embassies and other vital government offices, Police said on Wednesday.

Security arrangements outside the Pakistan High Commission have been tightened. ”We have deployed additional forces from CAPF and Delhi Police outside the High Commission of Pakistan, and no one will be allowed to breach law and order in the area”, an official said.

Other than this, additional personnel have been deployed at popular tourist spots such as Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Humayun’s tomb, Lodhi garden, Purana Kila and India Gate among others, he added.

The Police are carrying out surveillance through drones and foot patrolling in high footfall areas such as Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place and Sarojini Nagar among others.

Moreover, elaborate security measures were also seen at Bus Stations and Railway Stations in the National capital.

Additionally, checking of the vehicles entering the city is also being carried out at the Borders of Delhi, and the traffic movement has also been regulated in the sensitive zones of the national capital.

The move came after Terrorists opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam town in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving at least 26 people dead and several injured, mostly tourists on Tuesday afternoon.