Secure release of Indian fishermen from Pak prison: Stalin writes to Jaishankar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday requested the Union government to take steps to expeditiously secure the release of 14 Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistani prisons for over 10 months.

Of the 14 fishers, seven are from Tamil Nadu and had ventured into the sea off Porbandar in Gujarat. All of them were apprehended along with their two mechanised boats by the Pakistani navy, the Chief Minister said in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“I wish to draw your attention to the plight of 14 Indian fishermen who were arrested by the Pakistani navy on January 3, this year… It has been nearly 10 months since their incarceration, and there has been no communication regarding their status or any efforts being made towards their release. Their families are facing severe emotional and financial distress, and are struggling to cope with the prolonged uncertainty. Further, the absence of the primary breadwinners of the families has made the lives of the dependent families miserable,” reads the letter.

“Given the prolonged detention and the humanitarian concerns involved, I request you to take up this matter in a tangible and meaningful manner, to secure the immediate release of all fishermen,” the Chief Minister said.