Second spell of floods hits Bangladesh hard, cripples life

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in parts of northern and northeastern Bangladesh causing the second spell of flood in a month. As the country is facing one of the worst floods in its history common life has come to a standstill in many areas.

Earlier this month, several parts of the country witnessed flooding and people were displaced with vast areas of land being engulfed in water. Water had started receding in many places on June 22, but with the fresh downpour, the water is gushing down from upstream resulting in another flood.

In the previous wave of flood, low-lying areas of Sylhet, such as Gowainghat, Beanibazar, Golapganj, Fenchuganj, Zakiganj upazilas, along with areas from Sunamganj’s Dowarabazar, Chhatak, Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila and Sirajganj Sadar, were the worst hit.

Dharla and Teesta rivers have been flowing above danger levels since Wednesday. The Bangladesh Water Development Board has confirmed that the water level in both the rivers is at least 70cm above the danger limit.

It is estimated that more than 7 million people have been affected by the floods in the last few days. Women and children are at a greater risk of drowning. Besides, in several areas, diarrhea and water-borne diseases spread causing health concerns. The need of the hour is to make potable water available to people. It can be mentioned here that healthcare facilities have been affected the most in the flood-hit areas.

Villages and hamlets along the Indian border can be seen covered in water. Thousands of houses and complete neighborhoods have been flooded. The delta nation is facing further possible disaster, as most of the tributaries and rivers are overflowing. Dams and reservoirs are filled to the brink, posing a greater threat.

It is also noted that in the past few days, people had started to return home as the water was receding from the flood-hit areas. Just as life was expected to be back to normal, the situation has started to worsen. Thousands of people from these areas are left in a dilemma.

The authorities are finding it hard to make the relief material available to the affected people. The floods are so widespread that it is difficult to reach out to the affected people with relief materials. Apart from the government, several private and non-government agencies have also come forward to make relief materials available to the masses.

The authorities are claiming that they have enough relief material for the food-affected people. But the reality is at variance from the government claims. Most of the people affected by the flood claim that they either did not receive the relief material or received a minuscule amount of it, not enough to survive the floods.

No wonder the flood victims are facing a lot of hardships and the conditions are expected to only worsen in the coming days. Md Nasir Uddin, Sub-divisional Engineer of WDB at Sirajganj said, “The water level was receding for the last four days. But it has started rising again due to excessive rain upstream. If the rains continue, the flood may hit the region again”.

People have started shifting to flood shelters out of fear. Since these shelters are operating to their maximum capacity, they are running out of basic supplies. The next 24 hours are considered very crucial and they will have to decide the future course for the country.