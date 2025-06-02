Second Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple in Ayodhya from June 3-5

The stage is set for the second Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which will begin in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi from 6:30 am on June 3.

Starting from June 3 to June 5, the ceremony will be held for Ram Darbar on the first floor of Ram Janmabhoomi, six temples of Parkota, Ganpati, Hanuman, Surya, Bhagwati, and Annapurna, along with Sheshavatar Vigraha(Narayana in the form of Vishnu reclining on the cosmic serpent Shesha). The “life” of this Dev Vigraha refers to its significance and role within the temple and its rituals.

Today, the Jal Kalash Yatra was organised when women carried water of river Saryu to the Ram temple in ‘Kalash’ (religious pot used in Hindu rituals).

The ritual will begin tomorrow at 6:30 pm, Ram temple officials here said on Monday.

The main ceremony and special ritual will take place on June 5 at 11:25 am when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present.

CM Adityanath will also celebrate his 53rd birthday on June 5 by joining the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which will be followed by Bhog and Aarti. June 5 is an auspicious day as it is the holy festival of Ganga Dussehra.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust general secretary Champat Rai has said that no one has been invited for the second Pran Pratishtha to be held on June 3, 4, and 5.

Pilgrims can come to have the darshan of Ramlalla, but no one has been invited for the pran Pratishtha, he said.

Giving reasons, Champat Rai said that the weather was not favourable in Ayodhya at present. The devotees will not be able to visit the Ram Darbar and other temples in Parkote for the next few months, even after its Pran Pratishtha, as construction work is still underway, he stated.

On January 22, 2024, the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated. Now, Lord Rama will be established as a king in the second Pran Pratishtha.

There will be a court of Rajaram on the first floor of the Ram temple. In this court, idols of Lord Rama along with his brothers Laxman, Bharata, Shatrughan, Mata Janaki, and Sevak Hanuman will be present.