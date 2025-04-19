Second edition of Tri-services Future Warfare Course to start on Monday

The second edition of the Tri-services Future Warfare Course will be held at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi from April 21 to May 9.

The course is being conducted under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and coordinated by the Tri-services think-tank, Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

Building on the success of the first course held in September 2024, this expanded three-week program continues the vision of Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan to prepare officers for the complex challenges of modern warfare. The course maintains its rank-agnostic approach, albeit with an enhanced and diverse participation.

This edition features an enhanced curriculum covering specialised subjects and domain-specific warfare developments in military operations.

It focuses on developing an erudite understanding on how war fighting is being impacted by technology, necessitating a relook at the thinking, concepts, doctrines, strategies, tactics, Techniques and Procedures. It will align operational priorities with the capabilities of the indigenous defence industry and enable a free-flowing discussion on the various facets of modern and futuristic war fighting.

The attendees in the course range from Major Generals to Majors and their equivalent officers from other Services, along with representatives from other Departments under the Ministry of Defence, including DRDO, as well as the defence industry, incorporating start-ups, MSMEs, DPSUs and the private sector.

This second edition continues the larger mission of making the Armed Forces ‘future ready, fostering Jointness and Integration among the Services and developing strategic leaders equipped to navigate the increasingly complex landscape of modern warfare.