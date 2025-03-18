SECL organizes advanced orientation programme on TB and HIV awareness

As part of the 100-Day Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Campaign (December 7, 2024 – March 17, 2025), initiated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) successfully conducted a One-Day Advanced Orientation Programme on TB & HIV Prevention and Awareness at MDI, SECL, Bilaspur.

The event was graced by Biranchi Das, Director (Personnel), SECL, who emphasized the importance of collective efforts in combating TB and HIV and strengthening healthcare services. He also distributed certificates to participants.

During the programme, Dr. Gayatri Bandhi, District TB Officer, Bilaspur, provided insights into TB management programmes, while Dr Ritu Kashyap explained TB treatment guidelines, protocols, and co-morbidities. Ashish Singh, District Programme Coordinator, highlighted the social impact of TB and HIV.

The workshop focused on knowledge sharing, awareness enhancement, and preventive measures in TB and HIV management, bringing together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and other stakeholders to discuss best practices.

