# India

SEBI’s Delayed Action on F&O Market Manipulation Raises Questions: Rahul Gandhi

According to reports, SEBI has found evidence of manipulation by Jane Street, a global investment firm, involving thousands of crores of rupees.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 7, 2025 3:22 pm

File Photo: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s delayed action on market manipulation in the Futures and Options market. According to reports, SEBI has found evidence of manipulation by Jane Street, a global investment firm, involving thousands of crores of rupees.

“I had clearly stated in 2024 that the F&O market has become a playground for big players, and small investors are consistently getting exploited,” said Gandhi in a post on his WhatsApp channel on Monday.

“Now, SEBI itself has acknowledged that Jane Street engaged in manipulation worth thousands of crores. Why was SEBI silent for so long?”

Gandhi, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, questioned the Modi government’s intentions, asking, “On whose instructions was the government turning a blind eye? How many more big sharks are still shorting retail investors?”

Gandhi further alleged that the Modi government is making the rich richer and pushing ordinary investors to the brink of ruin.

“In every case, it’s clear that the Modi government is making the rich richer and pushing ordinary investors to the brink of ruin,” the Congress leader stated.

