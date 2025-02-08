Seal medical shops selling drugs used for substance abuse: Haryana Health Minister

Haryana Health Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao has directed the Food and Drug Administration Department to regularly inspect medical stores and monitor the sale of Schedule H and X drugs and take strict action against those selling banned drugs. She emphasised immediate sealing and cancellation of license of medical shops found selling banned drugs.

While reviewing the ‘Nasha Mukti’ programme in Haryana, the Minister directed the officers to make free addiction treatment simplified and easily accessible at government de-addiction centers. Keep the identities of patients confidential during treatment.

To protect young students from drug addiction, she urged schools and colleges to raise awareness about the dangers of drug addiction. Besides this, she encouraged parents to monitor their children’s habits closely.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Sudhir Rajpal stated that the Haryana government is committed to making the state drug-free for which collective efforts and participation of society and police is essential.

Last year, licenses of 33 de-addiction centers were revoked due to violations of regulations. 17 new de-addiction centers are being established under a scheme sponsored by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

He further said that the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has registered 4,505 FIRs against drug addicts and 7,523 individuals were identified as involved in drug addiction. The list of these individuals has been shared with respective district authorities to facilitate their treatment and rehabilitation, he added.

Director of Health Services, Dr Brahmadeep shared that during the 2024-25 financial year, 34,684 patients with minor addictions were treated in OPDs, while 2,651 patients with severe addictions were admitted for treatment.

The highest number of addiction cases were found in Sirsa district. He directed all districts to ensure the availability of qualified and necessary staff at de-addiction centers.

During the review meeting with all the district nodal officers, standard treatment guidelines were discussed regarding the standard operating procedure for de-addiction centers providing de-addiction treatment services to persons suffering from substance abuse.

To quickly detect drug abuse, all district civil hospitals should use urine drug test kits, which are already available in all district civil hospitals. These kits can rapidly identify various substances, including opioids, cocaine, cannabis, benzodiazepines, amphetamines, and barbiturates, in urine samples.