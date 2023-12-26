Scrapping of Art 370 has opened flood gates for exploitation of JK’s resources: IPDF

The Intra People Dialogue Forum (IPDF) on Tuesday said scrapping of Article 370 by the BJP government has opened flood gates for exploitation of the scarce resources of Jammu and Kashmir by outsiders.

The IPDF that has been established with the objective of strengthening peoples’ unity in Jammu and Kashmir, held discussions with the cross section of people at Udhampur, said on Tuesday Hari Chand Jalmeria, a senior lawyer and convenor of the Forum.

In his key note address, Jalmeria introduced the concept, necessity and agenda of the Intra People Dialogue. He termed the 2019 August act of Central government removing special status of J&K, downgrading the state into two UTs, removing protection in jobs and land protection of local residents, as an onslaught on identity, jobs and livelihood of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Flood gates have been opened for exploitation of the scarce resources of State whereas local youth and businessmen have been made to suffer depletion of opportunities. Besides unemployment, drug use is growing amongst youth. Replacing Permanent Resident Certificate by Domiciles, has removed the protection envisaged by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927 for the subjects of Jammu and Kashmir.

All this has been done without consultation with people of Jammu and Kashmir. There is a great need that the people of J&K enter into dialogue amongst themselves, bridge the divides and formulate common agenda, stressed Jalmeria.

While expressing anguish over the removal of special status of J&K and protection of permanent residents, the participants expressed displeasure over the downgrading of the J&K State to UT. Its territorial integrity also stands compromised when much of its area is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China. The state of Maharaja’s time should had been kept intact, it was observed.

The Intra People Dialogue is the route to build unity and confidence amongst residents of J&K which shall be the basis for making a common agenda for finding solutions to the problems and issues people are facing, said Jalmeria.