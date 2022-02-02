SCOPE hails the new age, growth oriented and inclusive Budget 2022

SCOPE (Standing Conference of Public Enterprises), apex body of Public Sector Enterprises compliments the Hon’ble Finance Minister in presenting a visionary & progressive budget focussing on the long-term agenda of growth by developing an international infrastructure through ‘new-age’ announcements.

While appreciating the Budget, Mr. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE said that the Budget is inclusive and has given the right impetus to infrastructure while balancing it with penetration and building new digital ecosystem.

“Overall, a futuristic budget with increased capex, new schemes, incentivising domestic industries, impetus on digitalisation and skill development, thereby bolstering the upward trajectory of growth”, he added.