SCOPE to organise ‘National Meet of RTI Act’ in Lucknow

Standing Conference of Public Sector Enterprises (SCOPE) is organizing the ‘National Meet of RTI Act’ on 14th and 15th September 2023 in Lucknow with an aim to decode the Right to Information Act and its role in empowering citizens.

The national meet will be inaugurated by Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Y K Sinha at the Secretariat Administrative Department, UP in the presence of senior officials of the government and Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs).

Principal Secretary K Ravinder Naik will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

The Concluding address will be delivered by State Information Commissioner Ajaya Kumar Uprety.

Details of SCOPE’s ‘National Meet on RTI Act’ can be accessed on SCOPE’s official website: www.scopeonline.in.

The SCOPE is an apex employers’ body representing PSEs at pivotal National and International forums.