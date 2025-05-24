Scindia accuses Rahul Gandhi of undermining national unity, sovereignty

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia has accused Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of consistently raising doubts about the country’s honour, unity, and integrity.

Scindia made the remarks during his visit to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi has a habit of questioning India’s sovereignty and national dignity. Scindia added that while 140 crore Indians stand united, Gandhi continues to cast unwarranted doubts.

“Even in the face of terrorists and enemies, raising such questions at such serious times… what kind of ideology is that?” Scindia asked.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that India’s foreign policy had “collapsed” and demanded an explanation from Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Gandhi questioned why India had been “hyphenated” with Pakistan and who had asked US President Donald Trump to mediate in the recent armed conflict between the two neighbours.

Once considered a close associate of Rahul Gandhi during his time in the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress in 2020 and joined the BJP.