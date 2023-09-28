Schools Seek Healers and Coaches to Combat Student Stress

As concerns continue to rise regarding students resorting to suicide due to the overwhelming stress they face, some educational institutions have begun seeking assistance from healers and yoga experts. Numerous schools and other educational establishments are considering the implementation of healing sessions by collaborating with these specialists, with a particular focus on students in the 11th and 12th grades, who appear to be more susceptible to these challenges.

In an interview with The Statesman, Kamlesh Verma, Chairman of G.D. Goenka, stated, “Students experience immense pressure once they enter the 11th and 12th grades. Parents, peers, and society all have high expectations of them, which can be quite burdensome. In response to the increasing stress on students, we are planning to introduce healing sessions across all our branches in Delhi and the NCR region. These sessions will aid students in managing stress and pressure effectively.”

One of the individuals enlisted for these healing sessions is Master Del PE, an international speaker renowned for delivering motivational talks at various IITs. He has been invited to conduct healing sessions for 11th and 12th-grade students. The chain of private schools in Delhi NCR has approached this global healer and international motivational speaker to prepare intermediate students who will later face competitive exams following their 12th-grade board exams.

It is worth noting that the issue of student suicides has gained significant attention recently, particularly in Kota, a city known for its coaching centers preparing students for competitive exams to gain admission to prestigious engineering and medical colleges. Kota has witnessed as many as 26 suicides this year, largely attributed to the intense competitive environment, with students struggling to keep up with the rigorous preparations.

Master, in conversation with The Statesman, remarked, “I am based in the USA, and I have also been involved in coaching professionals in the corporate sector who grapple with immense stress and demanding schedules. The problem arises when students, initially competing at various levels to secure admission, subsequently find themselves competing with the country’s best once admitted. This intensifies the pressure and frustration they experience. A similar situation occurs in the professional world, where individuals are working among the industry’s elite in a highly competitive environment. Even minor setbacks are magnified due to the presence of so many accomplished peers. This underscores the necessity for healers and coaches to step in.”

In 2023 alone, 26 aspiring engineering and medical students have tragically taken their own lives in Kota, surpassing the previous year’s count of 15 suicides. According to the Rajasthan police, 18 students took their lives in 2019, while the figures stood at 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. No such incidents were reported in Kota in 2020 and 2021 as the coaching institutes remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spiritual healer Master stated that specific session dates have not yet been finalized, adding, “We have conducted three to four sessions so far, and it is evident that the competitive environment in which these children study is quite intense. Such sessions are likely to assist them in achieving balance and understanding that this journey is one of growth. Engaging in positive competition should not be a matter of prestige.”

Education experts and counselors, on the other hand, view this initiative positively but stress the importance of parents refraining from imposing undue expectations on their children.