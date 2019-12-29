The Haryana government has declared holiday on December 30 and 31 in all schools in the state, Directorate of School Education of Haryana informed on Sunday. The decision was taken in view of the severe cold wave which has gripped the state and other parts of the northern part of the country.

“In view of the prevailing severe cold, the government has declared a holiday in all government and private schools in the state on December 30 and 31,” an official statement said.

“Thereafter, between January 1 to January 15, 2020, all schools in the state will remain closed on account of winter holidays,” it added.

The temperature in Haryana has dipped to freezing point at some places in the state.

The meteorological department here has predicted that the severe cold will continue over the next couple of days in Haryana and Punjab.