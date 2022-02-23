Schools bands start performing at National War Memorial

School bands have started performing at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi on a regular rotation basis from today.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prepared a schedule of school bands in consultation with the Ministry of Education and the Government of Delhi to perform at the NWM to celebrate the third anniversary of the iconic monument on 25 February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the NWM to the nation on 25 February 2019. To celebrate the third anniversary, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, took a decision on school band performances at NWM.

The objective of this initiative is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of people, especially the youth so that they experience the various facets associated with the iconic war memorial, the Ministry of Defence said.

It carries forward the vision of the Veer Gatha project, which was jointly organised by ministries of Defence and Culture to raise awareness among children about the gallant stories of the war heroes and instil the feeling of nationalism in their formative years through enhanced exposure.

The Ministry of Education has also requested the Education Departments of all States/Union Territories to select one band from the schools of their respective states to perform in coordination with the Directorate of National War Memorial & Museum as a part of the regular schedule. The CBSE is coordinating with all the schools in coordination with the Ministry of Defence.