Scheduled Castes worse off than primitive tribes: Jharkhand Minister

A letter penned by Jharkhand’s Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, highlighting the deteriorating condition of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state, has triggered political ripples across party lines and galvanised Dalit advocacy groups. The Chief Minister’s silence for over 72 hours on the matter has only intensified the controversy, with the opposition calling it a tacit admission of administrative failure.

The letter, made public earlier this week, states that the socio-economic status of Scheduled Castes in Jharkhand is “worse than that of the Primitive Tribes.” The statement is being viewed as a direct indictment of the Hemant Soren government’s performance in uplifting historically marginalised communities. While the ruling alliance has attempted to treat the remarks as internal feedback, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pounced on the opportunity to attack the government’s social justice record.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo questioned the Chief Minister’s continued silence and alleged that the government’s inaction on such a serious issue amounts to moral failure. He stated that if this were an era governed by political ethics, the Chief Minister would have either offered his resignation or sought that of his minister. He further accused the government of neglecting both Scheduled Castes and Primitive Tribes during its five-and-a-half-year tenure, citing the non-constitution of the SC Commission, the vacant position of the Backward Class Commission chairperson, and the absence of leadership in the State Election Commission responsible for local bodies.

The BJP also reiterated its criticism of the government’s decision to hold panchayat elections without extending reservation to backward classes. Shah Deo alleged that forces involved in religious conversion were operating unchecked, especially in tribal areas, and that the government was turning a blind eye to their activities. He claimed that several initiatives launched under the previous BJP administration, such as the ‘Dakiya Yojana’ and ‘Pahariya Battalion’, had been neglected under the current dispensation.

The political reverberations of the letter extended beyond party lines into civil society, as the Jharkhand Scheduled Caste Coordination Committee expressed solidarity with the minister and reiterated its long-standing demand for the formation of a strong and independent SC Commission. Committee member Santosh Rajak thanked the minister for voicing the concerns of the community but cautioned that a lack of concrete action could lead to a statewide protest. The committee also alleged that many welfare schemes meant for Scheduled Castes remain confined to paper, with crucial issues such as education, housing, employment, and social security still largely unaddressed.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress have refrained from directly criticising the minister. Instead, they have characterised the letter as part of an ongoing internal dialogue. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey stated that the government remains committed to ensuring dignity and development for all communities, including Dalits, tribals, and other backward sections. Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha similarly defended the government’s record, describing the letter as proof of the administration’s responsiveness to community concerns. Sinha added that a decision to constitute an SC Advisory Council has already been taken at the cabinet level, and further action is imminent.

Nevertheless, the episode has thrown a spotlight on the mismatch between political rhetoric and institutional accountability. The absence of functioning commissions, coupled with delays in delivering welfare schemes on the ground, continues to raise concerns about the delivery of justice to the state’s most vulnerable.