SC verdict on J&K will strengthen spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Supreme Court judgement upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A commendable and said it would strengthen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’.

Commenting on the apex court verdict on social media platform X, Yogi Adityanath wrote: “Heartfelt gratitude once again on behalf of 25 crore people of the state for the historic work of connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream of the country under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji with the spirit of ‘Nation First’!”.

He further wrote, “Certainly, under the successful leadership of the prime minister, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh region will set new standards of good governance, development and prosperity. Jai Hind! ”

