SC to hear plea against demolition notices for Batla House properties

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear next week a petition filed by a group of residents from Delhi’s Batla House challenging demolition notices issued by the Delhi Development Authority, allegedly in pursuance of the court’s earlier directions.

A partial court working days bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih agreed to list the matter next week after counsel Adeel Ahmed, appearing for the petitioners, sought an urgent hearing citing imminent threat of demolition.

The petition, filed by Sultana Shaheen and 39 others, contends that the eviction and demolition notices, dated May 27, were served on properties in Khasra Nos. 271 and 279, Batla House, Jamia Nagar, without affording the owners an opportunity to be heard.

“These are genuine residents and property owners who were never made parties to the earlier writ petition decided by this Court on May 7, 2025, based on which the present demolition action is being initiated,” the petition states.

The Supreme Court in its May 7 order had directed the DDA and the Delhi government to clear illegal encroachments in the Batla House area. However, the petitioners claim they were not part of those proceedings and the blanket notices violate their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19(1)(e), and 21.

The petition argues that the notices amount to a gross infraction of the principles of natural justice, as no verification was undertaken to assess the legality of the properties or their eligibility under the PM-UDAY scheme — a central scheme for regularisation of properties in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies.

“The authorities have failed to distinguish between unregularized encroachments and bonafide allottees, GPA holders, or applicants for regularisation. This has resulted in arbitrary action against law-abiding residents,” the plea states.

The petitioners claimed they possess valid documents, including General Power of Attorney (GPA), proof of continuous possession before 2014, and meet eligibility criteria under the Recognition of Property Rights Act, 2019.

They have sought a stay on the demolition/eviction notices and urged the Court to restrain authorities from undertaking any coercive action, such as sealing, demolition or disconnection of utilities, until a proper hearing is granted and their eligibility under PM-UDAY is verified.