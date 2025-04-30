SC to hear in May pleas challenging anti-conversion laws enacted by states

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that it would hear in May a batch of petitions challenging controversial state laws regulating religious conversions on account of interfaith marriage.

As the matter came up for hearing, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, heading a bench also comprising Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, said, “We need to hear this matter in detail. List it in the week commencing May 13, 2025.”

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is set to demit office upon retirement on May 13, 2025.

Several public interest pleas (PILs) have been filed in the top court challenging the anti-conversion laws enacted by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, too, has filed a plea claiming that fraudulent and deceitful religious conversions are rampant across the country.

The pleas challenging the anti-conversion law stated that the laws passed by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand against ‘Love Jihad’ and punishments thereof may be declared ultra vires and null and void because they breach the basic structure of the Constitution as laid down by the law.