The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a Delhi High Court’s contempt notice against government officials for not following its orders over oxygen supply and directed the Centre to place before it by tomorrow morning a “comprehensive plan” to ensure that Delhi received its quota of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said, “We are also in Delhi. We are helpless and have been on phone.” The SC added that it can imagine what the citizens of the capital are going through due to a shortage of medical oxygen.

The top court also observed that putting officers in jail would not bring oxygen to Delhi while it asked the Centre about the supply it has made to the capital since May 3.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah recommended that the Centre take notes from the “Mumbai model” to try and ensure oxygen supplies to Delhi. It also refused to stop the High Court from monitoring the oxygen situation.

The Centre submitted before the court that it has provided 550 MT oxygen to Delhi but the top court reiterated that it must provide 700 MT even if it takes the point of Centre that it is way beyond the requirement of oxygen for the number of patients.

The top court emphasized that the pandemic in Delhi is at a very critical stage and asked the Centre to inform by evening how 700 MT oxygen supply is maintained daily for the next four days.

The bench emphasized that it would review its direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi on Monday. It further added that for the next 4 days Centre must ensure that the daily supply of 700 MT oxygen is met.

Chief Justice NV Ramana placed the matter before a bench of Justices Chandrachud and MR Shah.

