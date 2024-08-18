SC, ST, OBC quotas being “snatched away” through lateral entry: Rahul

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, alleged that the reservation under the SC, ST and OBC categories are being openly “snatched away” by recruiting for important posts in various Ministries through lateral entry.

The statement of Rahul Gandhi came a day after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued an advertisement for lateral recruitment in different Ministries at the level of Joint Secretary or Director/Deputy Secretary.

“The Government of India has submitted the requisitions for Lateral Recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director/Deputy Secretary level Officers. Accordingly, online applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary or Director/Deputy Secretary in the under mentioned posts in different Ministries/Departments with Headquarters at New Delhi on Contract Basis (On Deputation for officers of States/UT Cadres, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organization, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes) for a period of 3 years (Extendable to 5 years depending upon performance) through website https://www.upsconline.nic.in by 17th September,” read the advertisement issued by the UPSC.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “Narendra Modi is attacking the Constitution by recruiting public servants through ‘Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’ instead of the Union Public Service Commission. Reservation of SC, ST and OBC categories is being openly snatched away by recruiting important posts in various ministries of the Central government through lateral entry.”

“I have always said that the underprivileged are not represented in all the top positions of the country, including the top bureaucracy. Instead of improving it, they are being further removed from top positions through lateral entry. This is a robbery on the rights of talented youth preparing for UPSC and an attack on the concept of social justice including reservation for the underprivileged,” he said.

The LoP further said, “INDIA bloc will strongly oppose this step which hurts both administrative structure and social justice. ‘Privatization of IAS’ is ‘Modi’s guarantee’ to end reservation,” he added.