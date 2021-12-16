SC sets up mediators in Lalit Modi, Bina Modi family property dispute

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed two retired top court judges – Justice Vikramjit Sen and Justice Kurian Joseph – as mediators to settle the family dispute between former Indian Premier League Chairman Lalit Modi and his mother Bina Modi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana suggested the names of two judges as mediators. The counsel for the parties agreed on the judges to mediate the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli, also suggested the parties utilise the facilities at the recently-inaugurated International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) in Hyderabad. The mediators were asked to complete the mediation proceedings possibly within a period of three months.

The matter is in connection with a Family Trust Deed executed in London by K.K. Modi as settlor/managing Trustee and Bina, Lalit, Charu, and Samir as Trustees.

The Chief Justice said: “I am suggesting Justice Vikramjit Sen and Justice Kurian Joseph.”

Concluding the hearing in the matter, the bench asked the parties to use the facilities of the Hyderabad mediation centre.

“We also direct parties to maintain confidentiality and mediators to undertake Non-Disclosure Agreements before commencing mediation,” the bench added.

The top court was hearing an appeal against a Delhi High Court order, which held the suit filed by Lalit Modi’s family members challenging initiation of arbitration proceedings in Singapore by him regarding family property, is maintainable.