SC seeks Yogi govt.’s response on the premature released of 15 convicts

The Supreme Court on Friday sought Uttar Pradesh government’s response on a plea seeking to consider the premature release of the 15 convicts who are languishing in Fatehgarh central jail in the State for 15 to 23 years in connection with various crimes.

Seeking response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by 15 convicts, a vacation bench of justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice K.V. Viswanathan posted the matter for further hearing in September.

Seeking their premature release/ remission of sentence, the petitioner convicts have sought direction to the State government to consider their premature release/remission of sentence as per the August 2018 policy governing the grant of the remission of sentence. The petitioner convicts have sought the consideration of their plea for the remission of sentence in the “interest of justice and balance of equity.”

Stating that most of the petitioners have already completed their sentence, the petitioners have told the top court that the other similarly situated accused persons have already been released based on the remission policy.