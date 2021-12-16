SC satisfied by Air quality commission steps to curb air pollution

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed satisfaction at steps taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb pollution in the capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked the commission to invite suggestions from the general public and experts on finding a permanent solution to curb pollution in Delhi. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in the first week of February.

The commission, in an affidavit, informed the top court that it has permitted the resumption of full-time operation of milk and dairy processing units, medicines, drugs, and life-saving equipment industries.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the bench that certain industries were permitted to function for 8 hours, but some industries said their nature of industries would require continuous functioning and 8 hours would not be sufficient.

Mehta added that these industries have been asked to operate continuously but for 5 days, and not for 7 days. ”

And we have staggered industries so they don’t function on the same days,” he submitted.

The hospital construction works have been allowed, he said

Last week, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) told the Supreme Court that an “expert group” has been constituted to finalise an air quality forecast model in terms of the air quality index (AQI).

A special bench of the Supreme Court is hearing a plea by a 17-year-old Delhi student in connection with severe air pollution in the capital. Senior advocate Vikas Singh is representing the petitioner in the top court.