SC ruling a landmark decision in protecting rights of genuine railway passengers: RPF

The recent judgment by the Supreme Court is a landmark decision in protecting the rights of genuine railway passengers, according to Director General of the Railway Protection Force Manoj Yadava.

”By addressing the misuse of ticketing systems by unscrupulous elements, this judgment reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the transparency and fairness of the Indian Railways’ ticketing process,” he said.

The RPF, Mr Yadava said, remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that tickets are accessible to all legitimate travelers and will continue to act firmly against those attempting to misuse the system for personal gain.

”We urge the public to report any irregularities and join us in safeguarding the integrity of the railway system. The helpline number 139 is common for all complaints. Alternatively, irregularities can also be reported through the RailMadad portal. RPF assures passengers of its continued vigilance and dedication to upholding the integrity of the railway system, ensuring a fair and efficient travel experience for all,” he added.

The Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment on 9 January, addressing the misuse of ticketing systems and ensuring fair access to railway tickets for genuine passengers. Describing bulk booking of railway tickets as a social crime, the apex court held that the provision criminalises un-authorised procurement and supply of railway tickets, irrespective of the mode of procurement and supply.

This judgment is delivered by the apex court on connected matters of Special Leave Petitions filed by the Ministry of Railways challenging the judgements of High Courts of Kerala and Madras. The judgment ensures that railway tickets, particularly for high-demand services such as Tatkal and reserved accommodations, are not hoarded and then sold at a premium by fraudulent unauthorised operators, making the criminal act punishable under Section 143 of Railways Act 1989.

The judgment has also extended the ambit of the Railways Act to explicitly include the procurement and supply of e-tickets booked online. Genuine passengers will benefit as the system becomes better safeguarded against misuse.

The effects of this judgment are far-reaching, as it sets a precedent to curb illegal activities in ticket procurement and restore confidence in the railway ticketing system.

It ensures that authorised agents and individuals operate within the framework of established rules, promoting fairness and accessibility for all. Additionally, it sends a strong message to potential violators that misuse of the system will not be tolerated, thereby fostering a more equitable travel experience for millions of railway passengers across the nation.