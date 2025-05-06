SC relief to Raj MLA facing disqualification over three-year jail term

In a much-wanted relief to the ruling BJP legislator from Anta (Baran), the Supreme Court has stayed the Rajasthan High Court’s verdict dismissing the MLA’s appeal against three-year jail term slapped by lower court in a criminal case.

An official spokesman said here Tuesday that Rajasthan assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani has got a certified copy of the apex court’s (stay) order. Subsequently, he summoned the state advocate general(AG) and discussed the issue with him.

Devnani has asked the advocate general to study the SC order and give legal opinion in respect of legislator Meena’s status.

Devnani has reportedly held that decision on the issue of declaring the Anta MLA on the basis of AG’s legal opinion.

A high court bench of Justice Umashankar Vyas, last week, endorsed ADJ Aklera court’s verdict of 3-year imprisonment for the MLA Meena in a 20-year-old case of threatening an on-duty public servant at gun-point.

As per the case record, Meena on February 3, 2005 had threatened at gunpoint the then SDM Ram Niwas Mehta for conceding to his demand of re-polling in election for Deputy Sarpanch in Khatakhedi village near Manohar Thana.

The lower trial court had acquitted Meena in the case, however, the ADJ Aklera had in 2020 had convicted him and was punished with 3-year jail term and cash penalty of Rs 10,000.