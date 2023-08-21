SC refuses to interfere with Delhi HC order on admissions in St. Stephen’s

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court’s order permitting the St. Stephen College to go ahead with its interviews of the candidates from the Christian community for admission while giving them 15 percent weightage of marks.

A bench of Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha refused to interfere with the High Court’s interim order permitting the college to conduct interviews for the admission of candidates from the Christian community.

Asking the High Court to decide the issue expeditiously, the bench observed that any modifications to the interim order by the high court may affect students already admitted.

Delhi High Court order had given the go-ahead to St. Stephen’s College to admit candidates from the Christian community giving them a prescribed 15 percent weightage in marks.

The court rejected the plea filed by Delhi University and UGC challenging the Delhi High Court’s interim order.