SC refuses to quash FIR against Bikram Singh Majithia in a Drugs case, asks him to move Punjab & Haryana High Court

Supreme Court in its order today directed former Punjab cabinet minister and Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Bikram Singh Majithia to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court for quashing of an FIR filed against him in a drugs case.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, refused to quash the FIR (First Information Report) filed against him in a drugs case.

Majithia had moved the Supreme Court and prayed for the quashing of an FIR registered against him in connection with a drugs case, at Punjab Police Station.

“The petitioner is directed to pursue an alternate remedy before the High Court. The petitioner (Majithia) can seek recourse of alternate prayer before the division bench. We follow the set precedent and grant liberty to the petitioner to move to the division bench of the high court for all remedies that they want to seek. We do not express any opinion on the merits of the case,” the bench of the Supreme Court said, in its order.

The Supreme Court, while refusing to quash the FIR registered against him, said, we are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution. But we allow the petitioner to approach the High Court or any other bench. We direct that the petition be heard by the High Court’s division bench only and not the single bench.