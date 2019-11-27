The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea against the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra, calling it as committing ‘breach of trust of voters against the mandate in Maharashtra.’

The plea filed by a BJP activist called the alliance ‘unconstitutional’.

Meanwhile the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs started earlier in the day with Pro Tem Speaker Kalidas N Kolambkar administering their oaths inside the Vidhan Bhavan which was telecast live, in accordance with Supreme Court orders of Tuesday and is expected to be completed by this evening.

Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray met Governor BS Koshyari on Wednesday. He will be sworn in at a function in Shivaji Park on Thursday at 6.40 pm.

He was unanimously elected the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the Chief Minister’s post by the top leaders of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, bringing down the curtains on the political crisis which had gripped the state after the October 24 election results.