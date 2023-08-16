SC orders status quo on demolitions near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed to maintain a status quo for next ten days in connection with the ongoing demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura city of Uttar Pradesh.

Directing maintenance of status quo and posting the matter for hearing after one week, a bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice SVN Bhatti, issued notice to the Railway Ministry and Uttar Pradesh government.

“The status quo has been ordered for the next 10 days. A notice has been issued to Railways and Uttar Pradesh government,” the bench said in its order.

Advertisement

The matter relates to the demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

Earlier, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust had moved the top court on August 14, against the Allahabad high court’s dismissal of its plea for a survey of the premises of the Shahi Idgah mosque that is adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Yakub Shah, told the bench that 100 houses have been bulldozed. “There are around 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed,” Shah told the bench.

Upon this, the bench said, “Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List the matter after one week.”