SC notice to Punjab on contempt plea over non-compliance of medical aid to Dallewal

Expressing concern over the life and safety of the agitating farmers leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal – who is on fast unto death – the Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Punjab government on a contempt petition and directed the State government to take all measures to ensure that he is given medical aid.

Issuing notice to Punjab government on the contempt plea, a vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the Chief Secretary of the State and the Director General of Police to be present online during the hearing of the matter on Saturday (December 28) at 11 am.

“If there is a law-and-order situation, you have to deal with it with iron hands. Somebody’s life is at stake. You need to take it seriously. Medical aid has to be given and the impression is that you are not following it,” the bench said.

The advocate General of Punjab, Gurminder Singh who was present online in the course of the hearing today undertook to submit a compliance report tomorrow (Saturday). The vacation bench directed the supply of a soft copy of the contempt petition to the Advocate General.

During the course of the hearing, the vacation bench expressed strong reservations on the protesting farmers objecting to and obstructing attempts by the Punjab government to provide medical aid to Dallewal.

The bench said, “We have serious doubts on the farmers who are creating obstacles to provide him aid”.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast-unto-death.

The contempt petition has been filed against the Chief Secretary of Punjab for non-compliance with December 20, 2024, top court order directing providing medical aid to Dallewal and to convince him to go to the hospital.

Dallewal is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border in support of the agitating farmers’ demands, particularly a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their agricultural produce.

Though the agitation is taking place in Punjab, it is the Central government which has to take a call on accepting the demands.