SC Judges Visit Manipur to Assess Legal and Humanitarian Crisis Amid Ethnic Unrest

The five-member delegation of Supreme Court judges, led by Justice B.R. Gavai, arrived in Imphal, Manipur, on Saturday to evaluate the ongoing legal and humanitarian situation in the state.

The visit comes amid mounting concerns over the prolonged ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which has persisted since May 3, 2023.

The delegation visited Churachandpur, where they were received at HQ 27 Sector Assam Rifles before heading to relief camps housing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Justice Gavai, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), is set to virtually inaugurate a series of legal services camps and medical aid initiatives across all districts of Manipur.

As part of the outreach, essential relief materials will be distributed to the displaced population.

The legal services camps will connect affected individuals with vital government welfare programs, facilitating access to healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and reconstruction of identity documents.

Additionally, new legal aid clinics will be established in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts to provide legal assistance to those in need.

The ethnic violence in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2023, following a rally organized by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) to protest against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The rally led to widespread violence, arson, and targeted attacks, resulting in numerous deaths and displacements. The conflict necessitated the deployment of paramilitary forces by the Central government to restore order.

The prolonged violence has taken a severe toll on Manipur’s socio-economic fabric, with thousands of people fleeing their homes and taking refuge in relief camps.

Various humanitarian groups, civil society organizations, and legal aid groups have been working tirelessly to provide support.

The visit of the Supreme Court judges follows growing criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis.

On March 18, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh welcomed the judiciary’s initiative to visit the relief camps but questioned the delay in imposing President’s Rule in the violence-hit state. He called for urgent intervention to restore stability and address the humanitarian issues faced by the displaced population.