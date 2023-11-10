SC issues notice to Centre on TN Governor sitting on bills

Describing as a matter of “serious concern” Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi sitting over bills sent to him from 2020 to 2023, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the central government to state its position on the inaction by the Governor.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a bench also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, requested the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter.

Referring to the tabulated statements of the bills passed by the state assembly pending with the Governor since January 2020, and other decisions of the state government requiring his sanction, the bench said, “We are of the view that it is a matter of serious concern.”

Advertisement

Noting that there are 12 bills sent to Governor Ravi from January 13, 2020 to April 28, 2023, for his assent, appointment to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – which has a sanctioned strength of 14 member including Chairman and is now functioning headless with just four members – sanction for the prosecution of public servants and grant of premature release of convicts in 54 cases – , the court said that the Article 200 of the constitution requires the bill be passed by the State assembly be presented to the o Governor to which he can give assent, withhold and send back for reconsideration and reserve to send to the President of India for consideration.

The Tamil Nadu government had approached the top court seeking direction to the State Government to decide on the 12 bills pending before him starting from the year 2020 and as late as the year 2023. The State government had also sought direction to the Governor to clear all the decisions and recommendations pending before him relating to the prosecution of public servants, premature release of convicts and appointment of the Chairman and the members of the State Public Service Commission.