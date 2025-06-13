SC grants bail to journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao over controversial TV show remarks

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, who was arrested on June 9 in connection with alleged derogatory remarks made by a panelist during a live television debate on his show, KSR Live Show, aired on Sakshi TV.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan, while granting relief, observed that Rao himself had not made the offending remarks and that his journalistic freedom and right to free speech must be safeguarded. “Considering that the petitioner himself has not made the statement and his journalistic participation in a live TV show needs to be protected, and his freedom of speech is also to be protected, the petitioner is to be released on bail,” the Court ordered.

The case arose after a panelist on the show allegedly described Amaravati as a “capital of prostitutes” and claimed that “only AIDS patients live there”. A complaint was filed claiming the remarks were highly offensive and had hurt the sentiments of women. It was also alleged that Rao, instead of objecting, was seen laughing during the segment.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Rao, argued that his client had no role in the panelist’s remarks and should not be held criminally liable for statements made by a third party on a live broadcast. In response, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the State government, submitted that Rao’s inaction and laughter amounted to abetment.

“He was laughing,” Rohatgi said, suggesting complicity.

The bench, however, was not convinced by the State’s argument.

“If someone makes an outrageous statement, we laugh about it. He’s not the one saying it,” the bench noted, refusing to infer criminal intent merely from Rao’s reaction.

Taking note of Rao’s age – about 70 years – and his journalistic credentials, the Court deemed that continued custody was unwarranted under the circumstances.

The matter has once again spotlighted the delicate balance between editorial responsibility and the protection of free speech in the media, especially in live formats where content moderation may be limited.